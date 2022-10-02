A winning return for Seamus Coleman.

Everton boss Frank Lampard showered Seamus Coleman with praise, after the Ireland international made a winning return to Premier League action this weekend.

Starting in place of the injured Nathan Patterson, Coleman turned in a typically committed and solid performance to help secure a vital three points on the road for the Toffees.

And speaking in the wake of Coleman’s performance, and return to the fold, Lampard hailed his club captain following his impressive performance.

“I am really pleased for him and he will be so much the better for having those 90 minutes…”

However, on international duty with Ireland, Coleman could not get a minute of action to his name – but he has come through that setback with flying colours at club level.

“It’s really useful to say the least and the bigger picture of the story is for Seamus to be injured, to carry an injury at the end of the season, to have an operation and not play 90 minutes for a long time and to be thrown in,” Lampard began when speaking after the game, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Patterson has been playing great, we all know that, Seamus hasn’t been able to get game minutes, so I’m delighted for him to come up – particularly in the second half. “There were balls being chipped in at the back post and he was dealing with things with his experience and his quality and so I am really pleased for him and he will be so much the better for having those 90 minutes.” Seamus Coleman.

While Coleman will be disappointed with his slow start to the season, he will take confidence from his first Premier League start of the season for Everton.

In addition to that, he is also likely to retain his place in Everton’s starting XI for the next couple of games – with Patterson set to miss out on the next three weeks.

Next up for Everton is a home league game against Man United, before they then take on Antonio Conte’s Spurs a week later in North London.

