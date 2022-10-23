Frank Lampard hails Seamus Coleman after reaching Everton landmark

Seamus Coleman reached a career landmark on Saturday.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Seamus Coleman, after the Ireland international reached a career landmark at Goodison Park.

Coleman, 34, made his debut for the Toffees 13 years ago, and remains an integral part of the club’s playing staff since then.

On Saturday, he also made his 390th appearance for Everton, and turned in a sensational defensive performance against Wilfried Zaha during their win against Crystal Palace.

“To be 34, being injured and playing three games in a week, it’s just a testament to his character…”

Speaking after their win, Lampard hailed his club captain’s performance against Palace.

“I think it’s about 13 years to the day since his first game for Everton,” Lampard said after Everton’s win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“His performance was outstanding.

“Zaha is one of the best one-v-one players in the league; a massive threat. We spoke about trying to double up on him and protecting that side because [Eberechi] Eze is over there, as well.

Frank Lampard had nothing but praise for how Seamus Coleman handled Wilf Zaha in Everton's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Watch the full video https://t.co/q71naDbzzk pic.twitter.com/Xcj5BnpiJm — 𝐓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐄 𝐓𝐕 (@ToffeeTVEFC) October 23, 2022

“In those one-v-one moments, Seamus’ determination, his quality, everything… you can’t understate what it means.

“To be 34, being injured and playing three games in a week, it’s just a testament to his character, and his quality.”

Seamus Coleman’s Everton impact.

On Saturday, it was not only Lampard who praised Coleman for his efforts at Goodison Park.

Speaking on Premier Sports, Kenny Cunningham noted Coleman’s impact at the club and remarked upon his recent resurgence.

“He’s a great man to call upon,” he explained. “I think that is what he will rely on over the next 2-3 years before he winds down his Everton career.

“He’s not going to get as much in terms of an attacking option going forward, but I think defensively, his experience in the squad is key for Everton.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Seamus Coleman