Frank Lampard heaps praise on Seamus Coleman ahead of injury return

Frank Lampard is pleased to have his main man back.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Ireland captain Seamus Coleman ahead of the full-back’s imminent return to the fold from injury.

Coleman, 33, has been nursing an injury through most of pre-season, with his opportunities being limited early on this season for the Toffees.

However, he is set to make his long-awaited return to Lampard’s starting XI on Tuesday evening as Everton look to avoid a shock Carabao Cup exit against Fleetwood Town.

“Typical Seamus, he has worked brilliantly to get fit…”

Everton come into the game after an indifferent start to the season, losing two and drawing once so far.

Their most recent result saw them clinch a point from the jaws of defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, with Demarai Gray cancelling out Brennan Johnson’s opener in the 81st minute.

“If you look at the squad you can see some players who are ready to come in and play games and Seamus is in that position,” Lampard said ahead of Everton’s second-round League Cup tie away to Fleetwood.

🗣 “We understand that we have to focus on every game.” Frank Lampard on facing Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup. pic.twitter.com/EPGz50DUYn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 23, 2022

“Off the back of his injury, typical Seamus, he has worked brilliantly to get fit. A game will surely help him.”

Since his injury, Coleman has stepped up his recovery with a number of appearances with Everton’s U21 side, and was named on the bench in Saturday’s draw against Forest at Goodison Park.

Everton eyeing a cup run.

And while Coleman’s return is a boost, Lampard did stress that he is keen for his side to go on a notable cup run this term.

“It’s an important game,” Lampard added.

“We have got players that are still needing minutes to get up to speed – a couple that played on Saturday, and a couple that didn’t play, that will come into the team.

“It is a game we have to respect. We respect the opponent and understand the importance of it.

“I know it can be a real positive for a team – to win it, to travel, the excitement about the idea of getting to Wembley – all those things are a big deal. We have to understand we have to focus on every game and Fleetwood is right in front of us.”

