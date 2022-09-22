Unseen footage emerges of Nathan Collins’ apology to Jack Grealish after horror tackle

Man City have released the footage.

Unseen footage of the aftermath of Nathan Collins‘ horror tackle on Jack Grealish has emerged, after the pair’s high-profile clash with one another last weekend.

During Wolves’ 3-0 loss at home to Manchester City, Collins was red-carded for a horrific lunge on Grealish in the first half of the game.

Following the immediate aftermath of the incident, Collins initially pleaded his case that it was not a red card-offence. However, referee Anthony Taylor disagreed with Collins’ protest at the time.

“Don’t worry about it…”

But rather than doubling-down, Collins waited for Grealish in the tunnel area of Molineux after the game to offer his apologies.

Never seen before footage can confirm that the Ireland international went over to the Man City winger – with several reports claiming the same over the weekend after the game.

In a video, courtesy of Man City’s in-house media team, Collins can be heard saying ‘sorry’ to the former Aston Villa star, and explained what was going through his head at the time.

Grealish can then be heard telling Collins ‘not to worry about it’ as the pair eventually parted ways after the game. When leaving the scene, the pair also shook hands – with the matter appearing to be sorted.

The moment can be viewed in full from 11.57 onwards, via the link here.

Nathan Collins.

For Collins, the incident is a rare blot on his copybook after an impressive start to the season.

He has been one of the leading lights in Wolves’ strong defensive effort, with Bruno Lage’s side possessing one of the best defensive records in the Premier League.

Despite that, few had any complaints regarding the red card received by Collins in the game.

Ex-referee Dermot Gallagher feels Wolves defender Nathan Collins deserved to be sent off against Man City❌ pic.twitter.com/g8G2ohtF9C — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2022

“He tried to win the ball, but it was a bad tackle,” Lage said after the game on Saturday. “It’s a red card. Even yesterday I saw a bad tackle in another Premier League game, and nothing happened, but in this situation we can’t say anything, it was certain.”

As a consequence, Collins will now miss Wolves’ next three Premier League games – with a visit to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea now ruled out for the promising young Irish defender.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins, Premier League, wolves