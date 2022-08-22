Fleetwood owner completes takeover of Waterford FC

Waterford FC have a new owner.

League of Ireland First Division promotion hunters Waterford FC have a new owner, with Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley purchasing a 100% stake in the club.

Previously owned by Richie Forrest, Pilley has swooped in to purchase the Blues ahead of the conclusion of the ongoing 2022 League of Ireland season.

Pilley is the current owner of League One side Fleetwood Town, and has stressed that he is in for the long-haul with the RSC outfit ahead of his tenure in charge of the club.

“The secret of success here will be the whole city coming together…”

“This is a real honour to have acquired Waterford FC, who I believe remain one of the biggest in Irish football,” he said after his purchase of the club was complete.

“The opportunity was presented to me last week, and having attended the games against Galway and Cork I was blown away by the level of support from the fans, the passion of the local people and the potential there is here at the club.

“Having spent time around the city, the word stability is something which consistently figured high on supporters wish-lists, so that’s something which I feel is going to be hugely important going forward.

“We want to put a professional infrastructure into Waterford FC similar to the one we have over in the UK where we’ve had enormous success.

“The secret of success here will be the whole city coming together. The football club needs to become aligned with the community, the supporters, the business community and the Council. For me this is a long-term investment into a club and the city.

“In 18 years as a club owner I feel I’ve learned a lot about what is required to make a football club successful, and feel myself and my senior staff can make a big impact at Waterford.”

Waterford FC.

This season, Waterford have shown glimpses of what they can achieve, but are unlikely to return to the Premier Division as First Division league winners.

If the Blues are to go up, it is likely that their best chance of promotion will come through the play-offs, with Danny Searle’s side all but assured of a play-off place.

This weekend, Waterford face Malahide United in the FAI Cup, with a place in the last-eight of the competition on offer.

Their next league game sees them take on local rivals Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park on September 2nd.

