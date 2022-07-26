Five Irish players to watch in the Championship this season

There will be plenty of Irish interest in the Championship this season.

The 2022/23 English league season is almost upon us, and there will be plenty of Irish players to keep an eye out for ahead of the upcoming campaign.

And in the Championship, there will be no shortage of Irish players looking to make their mark.

With the English second-tier set to begin on Friday evening, we have decided to take a look at some of the Irish names that will be worth keeping an eye on.

While plenty of regular internationals are in the league, we have decided to keep this to lesser-known names for the season ahead.

Mark Sykes.

Age: 24.

Club: Bristol City

Joining from League One side Oxford United, Mark Sykes will be looking to make an instant impact at Ashton Gate under Nigel Pearson at Bristol City.

Replacing Callum O’Dowda at the Robins, Sykes will also be looking to avoid the injury-hit campaign suffered by his international teammate.

Last season, Sykes was a key man for Oxford in their ultimately unsuccessful promotion play-off push, but a new club in a higher league will provide the midfielder with a test of his credentials.

However, little has suggested that he will be unable to make the step-up this season, and if he is to make his mark, perhaps a regular berth in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad may not be far away.

Danny McNamara.

Age: 23.

Club: Millwall.

Also looking to catapult his way into the Ireland conversation this season in the Championship is promising Millwall right-back Danny McNamara.

Heading into the last 12 months of his current deal at the New Den, McNamara is attracting the interest of the Lions’ London rivals QPR, but there appears to be no breakthrough as of yet in their search for his services.

As a result, it looks more likely that he will stay at the South Londoners. And should he do so, he has all the attributes to impress again this season, which may lead to an Ireland call-up down the line.

With 37 Championship appearances last season, the 23-year-old is in a strong position to kick on this term, and it is not an unrealistic target for him to be included in Ireland’s squad for the Uefa Nations League games in September against Scotland and Armenia.

Georgie Kelly.

Age: 25.

Club: Rotherham United.

After a frustrating start to life in League One last season, former Bohemians forward Georgie Kelly announced his arrival on the scene on the final day of the season.

With the game in the melting pot away to Gillingham on the final, Rotherham knew that they had to win to ensure they would secure automatic promotion to the Championship. Step forward, Georgie Kelly.

Kelly’s goal at Priestfield’s Stadium proved to be the one that they craved, as Paul Warne’s side secured promotion to the Championship.

And since then, the Co. Donegal native has kicked on in pre-season with the Millers, and will be hoping that he can make a similar impact in the Championship this season.

With Matt Smith leaving the club, Kelly is one of the few remaining forwards at the New York Stadium, and should he take his chance when it is presented to him, the rewards could be great. Keep an eye out on him.

Joel Bagan.

Age: 20.

Club: Cardiff City.

After a breakthrough campaign last season with Cardiff City, Joel Bagan will be hoping that he can build on his impressive rise in the Welsh capital this season.

In doing so, the Basingstoke-born youngster has now become a regular name in Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad, and will be hoping that another big season can put him on the radar of Stephen Kenny’s thoughts once again.

“The main [target] is to improve from last season,” he explained when speaking to Pundit Arena about his goals for the upcoming season earlier this month. I want to want to try and play more games than what I did last year, and hopefully win a few more games than we did.

“That’s the main one, just being in the team, playing well, and hopefully, we can now look for promotion. That’s the main goal.”

Luke McNally.

Age: 22.

Club: Burnley.

Last but certainly not least, Luke McNally will be looking to make the most of his latest move to the Championship.

Joining Burnley, McNally is joining a side who are expecting to challenge for promotion to the Premier League, and has starred in League One with Oxford United.

But this latest move is a challenge for the former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic defender, although he has risen to many before with ease.

Like many, he is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

