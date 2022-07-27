Five Irish players to watch in League Two this season

There will be plenty of Irish interest in League Two this season.

The 2022/23 English league season is almost upon us, and there will be plenty of Irish players to keep an eye out for ahead of the upcoming campaign.

And in League Two, there will be no shortage of Irish players looking to make their mark.

With the English fourth-tier set to begin on Saturday afternoon, we have decided to take a look at some of the Irish names that will be worth keeping an eye on.

Shadrach Ogie.

Age: 20.

Club: Leyton Orient.

💫 Congratulations, @ShadrachOgie1! The Orient defender has been nominated for the @SkyBetLeagueTwo Young Player of The Season at the @EFL Awards.#LOFC #OneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) April 14, 2022

After an impressive campaign last season, Limerick native Shadrach Ogie will be looking to make his mark in League Two again this term.

In the 2021/22 season, the Leyton Orient central defender was named as a nominee for the EFL League Two young player of the year award, and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Brisbane Road.

Ogie, 20, however, went under the radar almost last season, as he caught the eye alongside fellow Irishman Aaron Drinan at the club.

Last term, the Limerick native made over 30 league appearances for the East London side, and he will be looking to kick on again after an underwhelming year on the whole for Orient last year.

Paddy Madden.

Age: 32.

Club: Stockport County.

🚨 Cheadle End limbs inbound 😍 Paddy Madden's 24th goal of the season last night saw County return to the top of the National League heading into the final day… 🎥 Highlights from that win against Torquay are now available on our YouTube channel ▶️ https://t.co/6JNAC0KSgs pic.twitter.com/AEPwXenSdn — Stockport County (C) (@StockportCounty) May 12, 2022

Returning to the Football League is experienced striker Paddy Madden, and he will be looking to make up for lost time with Stockport County.

Madden, 32, previously played for Bohemians in the League of Ireland, and has also played in every league in the English Football League.

But the last few years have seen him ply his trade in the non-leagues, but he is back in League Two as Stockport County look to make their mark once more.

Installed as captain for the new season, Madden’s experience and skillset is going to be vital if County are to achieve their aims this season.

Ciaran Brennan.

Age: 22.

Club: Swindon Town.

Joining from Sheffield Wednesday, former Ireland U19 international Ciaran Brennan will be looking to make a similar impact to the one made by Jake O’Brien last season at Swindon Town.

On loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace, O’Brien was a standout performer for Town during the second-half of the season, but was unable to steer his side to promotion via the playoffs.

However, Brennan will be looking to go one step further than O’Brien did with Town.

At Sheffield Wednesday, the 22-year-old built up some important experience playing for one of the bigger club’s in League One, and having impressed when given the chance to do so, he will be looking to forge his own reputation in League Two with Swindon.

Oisin McEntee.

Age: 21.

Club: Walsall.

Also getting set for life in League Two for just the first time is Oisin McEntee, having joined the Saddlers at the end of his previous contract with Newcastle United.

An Ireland U21, McEntee played an integral part in Jim Crawford’s side’s U21 European Championship qualifying campaign, and also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Greenock Morton last season.

But his latest move is his first permanent switch in senior football, and the tough-tackling central defender will be looking to make his mark.

However, the 21-year-old is injured at the moment, and is likely to miss out on the first three months of the season at his new club. Despite that, when he finds his fitness, his form will follow shortly after. He is one to keep a very close eye on.

Aaron Drinan.

Age: 24.

Club: Leyton Orient.

Another Leyton Orient player, Aaron Drinan enjoyed a promising start to his League Two campaign last season before a drop in form occurred at the turn of the year in East London.

At the time, the former Cork City forward was a man in form, and was scoring goals at a rate that may have been of interest to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

However, under new management, the 24-year-old will be looking to kick on again at Orient, just days after extending his current deal at the club, turning down reported interest from Scottish top-flight side Dundee United.

🗣 "I can't wait to crack on again!" We spoke to Aaron Drinan, after he agreed a contract extension to keep him in E10 until the summer of 2024.#LOFC #OneOrient pic.twitter.com/drgtsAHHaQ — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2022

