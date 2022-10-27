LOI First Division play-offs: Phoenix Patterson shines in big Waterford win

An entertaining night.

A Phoenix Patterson-inspired Waterford have all but sealed their place in the League of Ireland First Division play-off final, thanks to a commanding first-leg win against Treaty United.

Patterson scored to underline his undoubted class on the night, and all but condemn Treaty United to another season in the First Division.

Elsewhere, Longford Town and Galway United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their respective encounter at Bishopsgate.

First Division play-offs: Phoenix Patterson inspires Waterford to convincing win.

But for Waterford, they are in ominous form as they chase a shot at promotion this season.

Last year, Waterford sunk to relegation from the Premier Division at the expense of UCD – and they will be keen to right the wrongs of that setback.

On Wednesday night, the Blues took an early lead through Patterson in the fifth minute of the game. The former Spurs trainee sliced through the Treaty United defence to slot home past Jack Brady with a fine finish.

He then doubled their lead in the 29th minute, before the Blues then missed a penalty just before the half-time break to make it 3-0.

Enda Curran then halved Treaty’s deficit early on in the second-half. However, a red card issued to Treaty United youngster Colin Conroy ensured that the Shannonsiders faced a tall order heading into the final stages of the second-half.

And that was how it played out, as Junior Quitirna made it 3-1, before Sean Guerins fired into his own net to all but end the tie as a contest ahead of Saturday’s second-leg at the RSC.

First Division play-offs: Longford Town and Galway United play out entertaining draw.

At Bishopsgate, Longford Town will be left ruing some defensive lapses as they drew 2-2 with Galway United.

Gary Cronin’s side took a 1-0 lead through former Galway forward Jordan Adeyemo in the first-half, and ought to have taken a greater lead into the break.

However, United emerged a far better side in the second-half and levelled matters through substitute Mikie Rowe.

Town then retook the lead through Adeyemo shortly after, with the in-form striker netting his ninth goal of the season for Longford.

Despite that, Longford coughed up a second-half equaliser with a blunder of their own, as Rowe stabbed home at the back post to level the tie heading into Sunday’s second-leg at Eamonn Deacy Park.

