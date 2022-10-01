Exciting Ireland U21 tipped to become senior international

He certainly made an impact.

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has claimed that Ireland U21 international Finn Azaz is in line to become a senior Ireland international, after his underage international debut for the Boys in Green earlier this week.

With the Ireland U21s, Azaz helped bring Jim Crawford’s side to a pulsating penalty shootout, where they were ultimately bested in testing conditions.

In the game itself, a number of young stars impressed for Ireland on the road. Andy Lyons, Brian Maher and Joe Redmond all started and caught the eye.

But it was a substitute, Azaz who made a name for himself off the bench.

Currently at Plymouth Argyle in League One, Azaz has enjoyed an impressive start to life on loan with the Pilgrims – and he will be hoping to kick on.

Saying that, his cameo for the Ireland U21 has excited his on-loan club boss – who tipped the player to become a senior Ireland international down the line.

“If he does well with us this year, and then wherever he goes next in his career, or back to Aston Villa, his ambition should be to try and make the senior national team,” Argyle boss Schumacher told the Plymouth Herald.

“If he continues improving the way he is then I don’t see no reason why he couldn’t do that.”

Schumacher’s comments follow Crawford’s earlier remarks on the player in September, when Azaz earned his first Ireland underage call-up.

“When I was the U18’s head coach he was on the radar when he was at West Brom,” Crawford explained after calling Azaz up last month.

“Look for whatever reason I didn’t bring him into the squad. I’ve got to pick 18 players at that level and over the last couple years he was at Newport last season.”

He added: “I spoke to Ger Nash who used to work in the association, he has gone to Aston Villa as a coach and he spoke highly of him because again you want to learn about the player’s character and he said he is a fantastic individual.

“He is playing, he played the other night against Oxford and I thought he was excellent in a really good Plymouth team so I am looking forward to working with him and I think he will bring real value to the squad.”

