Udinese boss hails Festy Ebosele after eye-catching debut

Udinese boss Andrea Sottil has heaped praise on Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele, after the former Derby County youngster made his first competitive start for the club on Wednesday night.

Ebosele featured as Udinese crashed out of the Coppa Italia following a 3-2 loss at home to Monza.

That appearance was his first of the season, having impressed his new employers since making the move to Italy over the summer from Derby.

“He’s a young lad who is settling in and making progress…”

But despite the defeat, and criticism faced by the manager in the aftermath of the game, Sottil praised the Ireland international for his performance and stressed that he would play him again.

“I thought we put out a competitive team,” he said after the game. “The only lad who hadn’t played before was Festy Ebosele.

“But I would pick him again as he trains hard.

“He’s a young lad who is settling in and making progress.”

Ebosele linked up with Udinese off the back of an impressive season with Derby County in the Championship last season.

Under Wayne Rooney, the Ireland U21 made his mark at Pride Park during an ultimately disappointing season that ended in relegation to League One.

However, while the end of the season was disappointing for the Co. Wexford native, he was able to round it off with his first Ireland senior call-up under Stephen Kenny.

Despite that, he was unable to make his first international appearance for the Boys in Green in the June international window.

Since then, he has been on the verge of making his debut for Udinese in Serie A, having been named on the bench a few times for Udinese this season.

Next up for Udinese in Serie A is a home tie against Torino, with kick-off set for 11.30am Irish time on Sunday morning.

