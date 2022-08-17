Ferencvaros chief claims Shamrock Rovers play ‘unpleasant, British’ football ahead of play-off tie

The noise around the game is building up.

Ferencvaros Sporting Director Tamas Hajnal has claimed that Shamrock Rovers an ‘unpleasant’ and ‘British’ style of football ahead of the pair’s Europa League play-off tie on Thursday evening.

The Hoops arrived in Budapest on Tuesday evening, flying out from Shannon Airport.

But upon their arrival, quotes began to emerge in the Hungarian press suggesting that Ferencvaros ‘must prepare’ for Stephen Bradley’s side’s style of play in Europe.

“We also know that Shamrock Rovers play unpleasant, British-style, physical football, and we have to prepare for that…”

Hajnal, who previously played for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund said: “We are the favourites for this match, it will be very important to be able to process this mentally.

“In the two matches, our goal cannot be other than to reach the group stage of the Europa League, so in this situation we have to accept it.

Ferencvaros dropped into the Europa League play-off stage after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Azerbaijani giants Qarabag in their third-qualifying round tie. However, they do come into this game as favourites.

“Of course, the Champions League [exit] still hurts, it was a disappointment,’ Hajnal added. ‘We had a great desire to play in the Champions League again, but that’s the beauty of football, the next task comes very quickly.

“This is also the big challenge in this case, how quickly the players can process it in their heads and concentrate on the new [task].”

However, Rovers also come into the game knowing that they too can cause an upset against their more-established European opponents.

Kick-off on Thursday evening is at 5.30pm Irish time, with RTE 2 set to air the game on live TV. RTE Player will also broadcast the game, and you can read up on all the details here.

