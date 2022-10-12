FAI issue apology for song sung by Ireland players after World Cup playoff win over Scotland

The FAI have issued a statement.

The Football Association of Ireland [FAI] have apologised for a song sung by players in the wake of Ireland’s World Cup play-off victory against Scotland on Tuesday evening.

In social media posts by players after the game, an offensive song was sung by a group of players – sparking outcry on social media after the pulsating showdown in Glasgow.

And in the morning after the game, the FAI have apologised for ‘any offence caused’ from the song that was sung in Ireland’s Hampden Park dressing room.

‘The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night,’ the statement read.

‘Ireland manager Vera Pauw said: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

“I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Last night, Ireland returned home to Dublin a blaze of glory after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ever.

Coming into the game with a host of permutations at play, a disciplined Ireland performance saw them over the line as Amber Barrett etched her name into Irish sporting folklore.

Barrett came up trumps with a second-half strike, finishing off an exquisitely-timed counter-attack.

