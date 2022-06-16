FAI appoint new Director of Football as ex-Brighton coaching guru returns

Big moves made by the FAI.

The FAI have confirmed the appointment of Marc Canham as the organisation’s newly-installed Director of Football, following the departure of Ruud Dokter.

Dokter presided over a controversial time in Ireland, which was often beset by boardroom chaos towards the end of the John Delaney era.

Canham’s arrival to the FAI also sees ex-Brighton & Hove Albion academy manager John Morling return to the FAI, with Morling recently departing the Seagulls after a near 10-year long association with the Premier League club.

During his playing days, Canham played for AFC Bournemouth and Colchester United, before then going down the coaching path.

He is currently the Director of Coaching in the Premier League, and will begin his duties with the FAI on August 1st.

“I am really excited to take up this opportunity to work in partnership with everyone in Irish football to build on the excellent work by so many to date and to realise the FAI’s onward vision for the future of the game,” he said after being appointed.

“Collaboration and teamwork are the key values of how I work and operate.

“I look forward to working closely with everyone within the Irish game, from Grassroots to collaborating with our international managers as we bring the FAI’s Strategy 2022-2025 to life and change football for the better for every man, woman, boy and girl who plays our game.”

He then added: “I am, along with my family, thrilled to be moving to Ireland. Having Irish grandparents, I have always followed the fortunes of the Republic of Ireland international teams.

“I hope we can work collectively to bring many more exciting memories for all and to use football to inspire the nation and connect communities.”

John Morling.

Morling makes his return to the FAI as a football consultant, which will see him work in tandem with the newly-appointed Canham.

Previously with Brighton, Morling was responsible for sewing the seeds of the Seagulls’ influx of Irish talent, with Jayson Molumby, Aaron Connolly and Daniel Mandroiu all arriving during his stint at Brighton.

He has also managed Ireland at U15, U16 and at U17 level.

