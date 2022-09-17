FAI Cup: Waterford and Treaty United claim huge scalps against Premier Division opponents

A dramatic night was had in the FAI Cup.

League of Ireland First Division outfit Waterford claimed a major FAI Cup scalp on Friday evening, as they dumped Dundalk out of the competition.

The Blues came into the game knowing that they had it all to do to stun their highly-fancied opponents, but they pulled it off.

After falling behind thanks to a strange opener, Danny Searle’s side roared back to win the tie 3-2, and seal their place in the FAI Cup semi-final for the second year on the spin.

Dundalk dumped out by Waterford.

In the first-half, Paul Doyle’s long-range effort cracked the crossbar, with the ball then finding its way into the back of the net seconds later from the rebound.

However, that goal would not deter the Blues from a stunning performance, with Searle’s side subsequently taking a 2-1 lead into the half-time break.

𝗢𝗛 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧! 💙 Head coach @Danny_Searle enjoyed that one – I think majority of the RSC did as well!!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/UVMnj1uXdv — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) September 16, 2022

Shane Griffin netted the equaliser in the 31st minute, before Darragh Power then put the hosts ahead in front of a strong home attendance at the RSC.

However, the goal of the night arrived in the second-half, as Phoenix Patterson ensured that the Blues would take their place in the final four of the competition.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youth picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, before unleashing a piledriver into the top corner of the net past Dundalk ‘keeper Nathan Shepperd.

WHAT A GOAL! 💥 Phoenix Patterson makes it a two goal advantage for Waterford FC with an outstanding strike from the edge of the area@WaterfordFCie 3-1 @DundalkFC Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfmGeH@ExtraIRL | #FAICup | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/DYv1aqd8Mw — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 16, 2022

That goal proved crucial, with Dundalk reducing the arrears to a single goal in second-half injury-time through Keith Ward. However, it was not to be for Stephen O’Donnell’s side who suffered an unwanted cup exit on the road.

Treaty United stun UCD.

Elsewhere, Treaty United turned in a similarly impressive display to dismantle UCD at the Markets Field in their quarter-final clash.

Tommy Barrett’s side stunned the Students with a 4-1 win, as an Enda Curran hat-trick set the Shannonsiders on their way to a famous place in the last-four of the competition.

Willie Armshaw then scored to make it 4-0 on the night, before UCD’s Harry O’Connor netted a second-half consolation to make it 4-1.

Both Treaty and Waterford will now enter Sunday evening’s semi-final draw following the conclusion of the quarter-final tie between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

In the other remaining tie of the round, Shelbourne host Bohemians at Tolka Park. Kick-off in Drumcondra is at 2pm on Sunday.

