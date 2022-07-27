FAI Cup: Streaming & fixture details for the first-round of the cup

The FAI Cup returns this weekend.

The first-round proper of the FAI Cup returns this weekend, as holders St Patrick’s Athletic look to begin their defence of the competition on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints, regardless of their European result away to Slovenian side NS Mura, host First Division promotion chasers Waterford at Richmond Park on Sunday afternoon.

Other intriguing ties include Cobh Ramblers’ home tie against local rivals Cork City at St Colman’s Park, while Dundalk host Longford Town at Oriel Park.

Leinster Senior League outfit Bangor GG head into the weekend with a daunting tie against Shamrock Rovers. Bangor have been drawn as the home side for the game, but have been forced to forfeit home advantage for the game.

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers take on Shelbourne. However, not all games can be viewed on LOI TV this weekend, but most can be purchased on the platform.

FAI Cup fixtures & TV details.

Friday, July 29

Maynooth University Town v Villa – 7:30pm, NUI Astro Maynooth

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne – 7.45pm, Carlisle Grounds – LOI TV

Drogheda United v Athlone Town – 7:45pm, Head in the Game Park – LOI TV

Dundalk v Longford Town – 7:45pm, Oriel Park – LOI TV

Treaty United v Usher Celtic – 7:45pm, Markets Field – LOI TV

UCD v Cockhill Celtic – 7:45pm, UCD Bowl – LOI TV

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers – 8pm, Tallaght Stadium – LOI TV

Finn Harps v Bohemians – 8pm, Finn Park – LOI TV

Saturday, July 30

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic – 5pm, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – LOI TV

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney – 6:30pm, O’Hanlon Park, Celbridge

Sunday, July 31

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers – 2pm, Dry Arch Park

Salthill Devon v Malahide United – 2pm, Drom Soccer Park

Bluebell United v Galway United – 3pm, Tolka Park

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford – 3pm, Richmond Park – LOI TV

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City – 4pm, St. Colman’s Park – LOI TV

Sligo Rovers v Wexford – 6pm, The Showgrounds – LOI TV

