FAI Cup: Streaming & fixture details for the first-round of the cup

The FAI Cup returns this weekend.
The first-round proper of the FAI Cup returns this weekend, as holders St Patrick’s Athletic look to begin their defence of the competition on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints, regardless of their European result away to Slovenian side NS Mura, host First Division promotion chasers Waterford at Richmond Park on Sunday afternoon.
Other intriguing ties include Cobh Ramblers’ home tie against local rivals Cork City at St Colman’s Park, while Dundalk host Longford Town at Oriel Park.
𝙊𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝘿𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙠…⚽️#Town2022 | #LTFC | 🔴⚫️
📸 Sportsfile pic.twitter.com/5ws8jQZAuk
— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) July 27, 2022
Leinster Senior League outfit Bangor GG head into the weekend with a daunting tie against Shamrock Rovers. Bangor have been drawn as the home side for the game, but have been forced to forfeit home advantage for the game.
Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers take on Shelbourne. However, not all games can be viewed on LOI TV this weekend, but most can be purchased on the platform.
FAI Cup fixtures & TV details.
Friday, July 29
Maynooth University Town v Villa – 7:30pm, NUI Astro Maynooth
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne – 7.45pm, Carlisle Grounds – LOI TV
Drogheda United v Athlone Town – 7:45pm, Head in the Game Park – LOI TV
Dundalk v Longford Town – 7:45pm, Oriel Park – LOI TV
Treaty United v Usher Celtic – 7:45pm, Markets Field – LOI TV
UCD v Cockhill Celtic – 7:45pm, UCD Bowl – LOI TV
Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers – 8pm, Tallaght Stadium – LOI TV
Finn Harps v Bohemians – 8pm, Finn Park – LOI TV
Saturday, July 30
Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic – 5pm, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – LOI TV
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney – 6:30pm, O’Hanlon Park, Celbridge
Sunday, July 31
Bonagee United v Pike Rovers – 2pm, Dry Arch Park
Salthill Devon v Malahide United – 2pm, Drom Soccer Park
Bluebell United v Galway United – 3pm, Tolka Park
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford – 3pm, Richmond Park – LOI TV
Cobh Ramblers v Cork City – 4pm, St. Colman’s Park – LOI TV
Sligo Rovers v Wexford – 6pm, The Showgrounds – LOI TV
Read More About: FAI Cup