FAI Cup: Mouth-watering ties in store as Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne learn fate

The FAI Cup draw has been made.

North Dublin rivals Shelbourne and Bohemians have been paired alongside one another in the pick of the ties in the FAI Cup quarter-final draw.

Damien Duff’s side have impressed at times this season following their promotion from the First Division – and they will be hoping that they can seal a semi-final place at the expense of their Northside rivals.

Also Shamrock Rovers have been paired with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

First Division outfit Treaty United were drawn against Premier Division strugglers UCD, while Waterford have been handed a plum home draw against Dundalk at the RSC.

FAI Cup draw made for the last-eight.

For the Hoops, their trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium will pose serious questions of their mettle as Stephen Bradley’s side look to return to the Aviva Stadium after missing out on a appearance at the venue last year.

For Bohemians, they were drawn against Shelbourne and they will be hoping to move on from the shock-departure of manager Keith Long.

Long departs Dalymount Park off the back of a testing campaign, with the club admitting in a statement that they regretted that a decision had to be made.

In the last round of the competition, Shels saw off Ulster Senior League side Bonagee United with a comprehensive away win. Also Dundalk came through a difficult away tie against First Division side Wexford.

Shamrock Rovers won their second-round tie against Drogheda United at Head In The Game Park, with Andy Lyons netting an extra-time winner. Waterford eased past Malahide United in their respective tie.

UCD sealed their place in the last-eight with a thrilling 3-2 win against Galway United, as Derry City also saw off First Division title favourites Cork City. Meanwhile, Treaty United came through their tie against Maynooth University Town.

Quarter-final draw in full:

Shelbourne FC v Bohemians.

Treaty United v UCD.

Waterford FC v Dundalk.

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers.

