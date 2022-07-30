FAI Cup: No shocks as Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne ease through

A comfortable night for the big guns in the FAI Cup.

There were no shocks in the FAI Cup on Friday evening, as all the big guns navigated through potential banana-skins on their way through to the next round.

Eight games took place on Friday evening, and all went according to the script with no fairytale cup upsets going the way of the underdogs.

Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Dundalk and Bohemians all sailed through through their respective ties against Bangor Celtic, Bray Wanderers, Longford Town and Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers shake off their Champions League heartache.

Just a few days on from their Champions League heartache against Bulgarian giants Ludogorets, Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers breezed past the challenge of Bangor Celtic at Tallaght Stadium.

Designated as the away team for the game, Bradley went for a much-changed side for the game against their Leinster Senior League opponents, but they eased through.

Rory Gaffney opened the scoring for the Hoops, before a second-half goal glut ensured the League of Ireland champions would sail through.

Sean Hoare, Aidomo Emakhu and Daniel Cleary all scored for Rovers in a 4-0 win. Elsewhere, Shelbourne strolled past the limited challenge of Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

An early brace from Sean Boyd set the Reds on their way to a 3-0 win, with Jack Moylan underlying his Ireland U21 prospects with another goal for Damien Duff’s side.

FAI Cup recap.

Dundalk also got their FAI Cup campaign up and running with a big win at home to Longford Town.

The Lilywhites scored four in nine second-half minutes to destroy any hope of a cup shock at Oriel Park, with Greg Sloggett (x2), Patrick Hoban and Joe Adams all scoring in a 4-0 win.

Bohemians also won 3-1 away to Premier Division strugglers Finn Harps, while Drogheda United defeated Athlone Town at Head in the Game Park with a sound 5-1 beating.

UCD saw off Ulster Senior League opposition in Cockhill Celtic with a 3-0 win, while Treaty United eased past Usher Celtic at the Market’s Field in a 5-0 success.

In the only all non-league tie of the night, Maynooth University Town defeated Villa FC 2-1.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FAI Cup, Shamrock Rovers, shelbourne