FAI Cup: Holders St Pat’s dumped out as Wexford stun Sligo Rovers

A dramatic weekend has come to a close in the FAI Cup.

FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic have been dumped out of the FAI Cup, as their defence of the competition came to a shuddering halt on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints were undone by First Division promotion contenders Waterford, but that was not the only surprising result, with Wexford recording a remarkable 2-1 win away to Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Cork City and Galway United on Sunday, as Derry City sealed their passage into the next round of the cup on Saturday against Oliver Bond Celtic.

Wexford stun Sligo Rovers.

The story of the round however was Wexford coming from behind against Sligo Rovers to seal their place in the second-round of the competition.

Aidan Keena gave the Bit O’ Red a second-half lead, before Dinny Corcoran levelled the game in the 80th minute of the game.

And it was in extra-time when the Slaneysider’s grabbed the winner, with Ger Shortt’s cross into the six-yard box being misjudged Sligo shot-stopper Luke McNicholas.

Waterford however stunned St Patrick’s Athletic, winning 3-2 at Richmond Park.

The Blues took an early lead before falling 2-1 behind on the half-hour mark. However, Danny Searle’s side hit back and found themselves ahead as Wassim Aouachria and Junior Quitirna struck before the half-time break.

And that was how the game finished, as the Saints’ FAI Cup defence ground to a disappointing halt.

Cork City claim local bragging rights against Cobh Ramblers.

Elsewhere on Sunday afternoon, Cork City claimed the bragging rights in the Cork derby away to Cobh Ramblers with a 1-0 win.

Ruairi Keating scored the winner, as the tie was delayed for a 12-minute spell in the first-half as the perimeter wall of the pitch collapsed after Keating’s goal.

Galway United also sealed their place in the next round of the cup, winning 7-0 away to Leinster Senior League side Bluebell United at Tolka Park.

Meanwhile, Bonagee United won 6-0 at home to fellow non-league opponents Pike Rovers, as Malahide United came through their tie against Salthill Devon after a penalty shootout.

On Saturday, Derry City ran out 7-0 winners against Oliver Bond Celtic, with Lucan United winning 3-0 at home to Killester-Donnycarney.

The draw for the second-round of the competition takes place on Tuesday, August 2nd at 12.30pm.

