FAI Cup Draw in full: Shamrock Rovers handed tough away task

The second-round draw of the FAI Cup has been made, with some mouth-watering ties set to take place in the latest round of the historic competition.

After seeing off Bangor Celtic in their first-round tie, Shamrock Rovers have been drawn against Drogheda United, in a replay of the Drogs’ stunning cup win against the Hoops in 2018.

Meanwhile, Wexford have been handed a plum tie against Dundalk after their stunning win away to Premier Division giants Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Waterford have also drawn against Malahide United following their win against holders St Patrick’s Athletic in the first-round at Richmond Park.

Non-league side Lucan United have been handed a mouth-watering home tie against last season’s beaten FAI Cup finalists Bohemians, while longtime rivals Derry City and Cork City will take on one another at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne will also take on Donegal junior side Bonagee United, with all four non-league sides being handed home draws for the competition.

First Division promotion hunters Galway United host Premier Division strugglers UCD.

Maynooth University Town have been drawn against First Division play-off chasing Treaty United, as the Co. Kildare side eye another cup shock after last season’s heroics.

Maynooth reached the quarter-final of the cup last year, seeing off Cobh Ramblers in the second-round. They were eventually knocked out by Bohemians.

Meanwhile, Malahide United take on Waterford on home soil in their second-round tie. All of the games will take place on the weekend of the 28th of August.

FAI Cup Draw in full:

Bonagee United v Shelbourne; Lucan United v Bohemians; Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Cork City; Galway United v UCD; Maynooth University Town v Treaty United; Wexford FC v Dundalk; Malahide United v Waterford.

