FAI confirm November friendly with Erling Haaland and Norway

An exciting prospect.

The FAI have confirmed that Ireland will host Erling Haaland’s Norway in an international friendly on Thursday November 17th.

With both countries missing out on qualification for the World Cup which starts three days later, the Boys in Green do at least have an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

A blockbuster friendly in store for Ireland.

It has also been confirmed that Ireland will play Malta on Sunday November 20th, the same day that the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.

That match will take place in Malta with a kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

Erling Haaland.

So far this season, Haaland has been the leading marksman in the Premier League – scoring 14 goals in just 10 games for Pep Guardiola’s side in all competitions.

While his goals have yet to propel City to the top of the table, the Cityzens are beginning to flex their muscles.

The 22-year-old is fast emerging as one of the star’s of world football and his expected presence is sure to help boost tickets sales for the FAI.

𝗡𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗗 Final matches of the year announced with Norway set to be welcomed to the @AVIVAStadium 17/11 | 🇮🇪🆚🇳🇴 – 7.45pm

20/11 | 🇲🇹🆚🇮🇪 – TBC Norway tickets set for sale on Friday, Sept 30 🎟️ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 21, 2022

FAI statement.

“Ireland are set to complete their 2022 fixture schedule in November with two international friendlies, firstly against Norway on Thursday, November 17, with kick-off at 7.45pm at the Aviva Stadium,” they said in a statement.

“Stephen Kenny’s side will then travel to Ta’ Qali to face Malta at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday, November 20, with a kick-off time to be confirmed.

“It will be an exciting end to the 2022 fixture calendar as Ireland welcome Norway, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard set for the Aviva Stadium. Tickets for this fixture will be on sale from Friday, September 30, with full details to be announced in due course.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Ireland