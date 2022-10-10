FAI clear up Ireland’s Euro 2024 fixture confusion

The FAI have issued an update.

The FAI have now confirmed that the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying Group B fixture list that includes Ireland will remain intact, despite a late-night statement telling supporters to ‘disregard’ the original fixture list.

On Sunday evening, the FAI and Uefa confirmed all of Ireland’s fixtures for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, with the Boys in Green set to begin their campaign against France at the Aviva Stadium.

However, complications that arose in other groups forced Uefa into a statement which told the FAI, and their Welsh and Scottish counterparts to ‘disregard’ the original list.

“Uefa have now confirmed the original Group B fixture list with the original fixture schedule is set to remain…”

Despite that, the FAI have now confirmed that the original fixture schedule will remain.

News of this will come as a relief to some Ireland fans who may have already booked flights and accommodation for the upcoming games.

“The Republic of Ireland has been drawn against the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B in their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign,” the statement read on Monday morning.

“The draw, which took place in Frankfurt earlier today, sees Ireland start their campaign at home to France in March with a trip to Greece and a home match against Gibraltar in June.

“Uefa have now confirmed the original Group B fixture list with the original fixture schedule [is] set to remain.”

Ireland begin their qualifying campaign at the Aviva Stadium when they host France in March, before then facing Greece and Gibraltar in June.

In September, they will then face France and the Netherlands before taking on Gibraltar and Greece in October. They then round off their qualifying campaign in November against the Netherlands.

Ireland’s full fixture schedule – Uefa Euro 2024 qualifying

27/03 – Republic of Ireland v France

16/06 – Greece v Republic of Ireland

19/06 – Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

07/09 – France v Republic of Ireland

10/09 – Republic of Ireland v Netherlands

13/10 – Republic of Ireland v Greece

16/10 – Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland

18/11 – Netherlands v Republic of Ireland

