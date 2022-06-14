Ex-Chelsea youth coach appointed new Waterford boss

A shock move.

League of Ireland First Division side Waterford FC have confirmed the appointment of Danny Searle as their new first-team boss following the end of their search for a new manager.

Searle is a former youth coach at Chelsea and West Ham, and has most recently managed English non-league outfit Aldershot Town, departing in September 2021.

The English boss takes over from former Blues boss Ian Morris, who was relieved of his duties after a difficult start to the season at the RSC.

“I’ve met the staff and we are looking forward to building on the good work..”

In recent weeks, Waterford have impressed under the interim stewardship of Gary Hunt and David Breen, but the club have acted to appoint a new permanent manager.

“Waterford FC is excited to announce that Danny Searle has joined our management team as Head Coach this morning,” a statement read.

“Danny has a wealth of experience having previously worked at Chelsea, West Ham and Charlton at youth level and more recently as manager of Aldershot Town in the National League.”

Also speaking on the appointment was Searle, who will be hoping that he can pounce on his opportunity managing in the League of Ireland.

“I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get on the grass with the players,” he said after being appointed. “I’ve met the staff and we are looking forward to building on the good work that’s already been put in place.

“Waterford are a big club and the mission is clear, we want to be back in the Premier Division!”

In appointing their new boss, the Blues will be hoping that they can make the most of their recent surge with a new manager bounce.

Waterford must wait until they play their first game under their new boss however, with their next fixture set to take place on June 24th against Bray Wanderers.

