Evan Ferguson explains why he turned down Premier League giants to join Brighton

Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson has revealed why he opted to join Brighton, rather than making the move to either Liverpool or Manchester United when he was 16.

Ferguson, now 18, made his debut for Bohemians when he was just 14 in a mid-season friendly against Chelsea back in 2019.

That appearance caught the eye of a number of Premier League giants, and Celtic. But rather than joining a so-called bigger name club in England or Scotland, Ferguson signed for Brighton.

“When I came over they were definitely the team I wanted to join…”

However, Ferguson has excelled since making the move to the Seagulls in January 2021 – starring for the club at U21 and first-team level.

Speaking to Sussex Live, Ferguson has explained why he decided to join Brighton, instead of Liverpool, Manchester United, Everton, or Celtic.

“When I came over they were definitely the team I wanted to join,” he explained. “I used to come over to all the clubs with my dad. He had a clue about what was going on so I think he was key.

“I have been on a trial to a few clubs but Liverpool was the main one other than Brighton.

“I was on trial with Manchester United, Celtic, and Everton. I think from the outside it was obvious to see that pathway and most of the managers here have given chances to young players.”

Aged just 18, Ferguson has already been capped by Ireland at U21 level, and played for Jim Crawford’s side in both legs of their European Championship play-off defeat to Israel.

Also, the Co. Meath youngster has also scored his first competitive goal at senior level for the Seagulls, and has played in the Premier League.

That goal arrived against Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup, with Brighton set to take on Arsenal in the next round of the competition at the Emirates Stadium.

From an Irish perspective, Ferguson’s rise at the club is mirroring Andrew Moran‘s, who is also impressing on the English south-coast alongside former Shamrock Rovers youngster James Furlong.

