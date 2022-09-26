Jim Crawford urges people to be “careful” when talking about Evan Ferguson

A really exciting talent.

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford has hailed his exciting young forward Evan Ferguson, after the Brighton & Hove Albion youngster netted his first goal for his side on Friday night.

Ferguson headed home an equaliser for the Boys in Green against Israel in the first-leg of their European Championship U21 play-off.

The goal was his first at the age-grade for Crawford’s side, but the Ireland U21 boss stressed that people need to be ‘careful’ when talking about his talent.

“He’s still young and has a long way to go in terms of reaching his ceiling…”

Crawford was speaking today during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s second-leg in Tel Aviv.

“You have to be careful at times when you speak about him,” the Ireland U21 boss explained on Ferguson. “I don’t know if it was some sort of record of the youngest ever player scoring for the 21s, I don’t know. He played when he was 16.

“He has unbelievable potential, he really has. He’s still young and has a long way to go in terms of reaching his ceiling.

“But he’s been excellent since the first day he’s come in. He’s got a fantastic physical presence, a really good first touch, he can score goals as he showed the other night.”

Ferguson only made his Ireland U21 debut last year, and has gone from strength to strength as he begins to deliver upon his potential in the Premier League and on the international stage.

“We’ve seen him close hand in our training sessions and he’s a special talent, it’s high potential at this point in time,” Crawford added. “I do know the club have a development plan for him, which is encouraging.

“He’s come from a really good family, so I can’t see him straying too far from that development plan, that’s for sure.”

Conor Coventry on Evan Ferguson: “He’s a top player with a massive future…”

Ferguson’s talent has not only impressed his international boss, it has also caught the eye of his international teammate Conor Coventry.

On the 17-year-old, the West Ham youngster added that Ferguson is a ‘top player’ having watched him at close quarters on the international stage.

“He’s right up there, to be playing at this level at his age,” he explains. “You’ve got to be a top player and he’s scoring as well.

“He’s really contributing to the games, so he’s a top player with a massive future.”

