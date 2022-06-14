Evan Ferguson tipped to become a ‘really big’ player for Ireland

Evan Ferguson is a real prospect.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has suggested that Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson is set to become a ‘really, really big’ player for his country at senior international level.

Only 17, the Ireland U21 international was handed just his second competitive start for the young Boys in Green at the age-grade by Jim Crawford against Italy.

And speaking ahead of the game in Ascoli, Bradley revealed his exciting prediction on the Brighton & Hove Albion starlet.

“If injuries allow, he is going to be a really, really big player for Ireland..”

“He’s a player with real potential, and he has shown that since he was a very young boy,” the Hoops boss said on RTE before the game.

“Anyone who has watched him as a schoolboy would know that. He’s shown that at Brighton this year.

“But no matter what happens, if injuries allow, he is going to be a really, really big player for Ireland going forward.”

Here are the teams for the the Republic of Ireland’s huge European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Italy in Ascoli. #IRLU21 #COYBIG 📺 Watch – https://t.co/NVrpaW23DL pic.twitter.com/19rxgiAyRb — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 14, 2022

Also speaking on Ferguson’s precocious young talents was Richie Sadlier, who cautioned that it might take time for Ferguson to make his mark as a senior international.

“We’re talking about him the way we were talking about Troy Parrott in the last few years,” he added. “Troy was so prolific, impressive and so dominant at underage level.

“He just hasn’t hit the ground running as quickly as we would have hoped. Evan might have the same route and it might take him a few years to adjust, but hopefully he will emerge to be the player that we hope he will be.”

Evan Ferguson.

While Ferguson has been widely-spoken about for a time at underage level, he will be hoping to push on again next season.

In doing so, the Co. Meath teenager will be seeking more first-team football at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, ireland u21, Kenny's Kids