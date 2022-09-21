Evan Ferguson: Ireland’s U21 star ready to make the most of his Premier League dream

Evan Ferguson is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Since 2019, Evan Ferguson has long been touted as one of the most exciting homegrown young Irish talents to emerge, following his debut for Bohemians in a mid-season friendly against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

While many make their first-team debuts from 16 to 18, Ferguson was the outlier. He was just 14 when he played for the Gypsies against Chelsea, and is remarkably still just 17.

It feels like he has been around for a long time already.

In recent weeks, Ferguson has been showered with praise not only by a string of former pros, but by his club and international bosses too.

After scoring his first senior goal for Brighton in a Carabao Cup win against Forest Green Rovers, his now former boss Graham Potter hailed him as a player with ‘real potential’.

Since then, Jim Crawford stepped in to lump praise on the forward, describing him as ‘grounded’ – despite the excitement surrounding his undoubted talent.

For many 17-year-old’s, the constant hype and talk may be debilitating at times – but for Ferguson, it is clear that he is laser-focused in his ways and mindset. For him, the message is quite simple.

“I’ve been doing well,” he explains when speaking at FAI HQ. “I went back in and just kept training hard, working hard.

“I’ve been training with the first team and playing some games with the 23s and I played in the Carabao Cup, so I feel sharp at the minute, I feel good.

“I wouldn’t look back and see myself really kicking on, but I feel like I have been improving.”

So far in the Premier League this season, Ferguson has been a semi-regular name on the Brighton bench, but is going to have to prove himself once more at the club under new management.

Italian boss Roberto De Zerbi has recently taken over from newly-appointed Chelsea boss Potter, but for Ferguson the change of manager has altered little for him, so far at least.

“It’s not changed that much, it’s just that he’s gone and the U23s manager has stepped up to the first team,” he explained in the immediate aftermath of the Potter era at the Amex Stadium.

“It was sort of the same old stuff, really, because there haven’t been any games, so there hasn’t really been that much change. Obviously we got the new manager in, so let’s see now what happens.”

De Zerbi takes over the Seagulls off the back of a previous stint in charge of Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk – although his first interactions with members of the Brighton first-team squad will be limited, with many out on international duty.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet,” Ferguson explains. “He’s only recent now, so I’ll meet him now after the international break and I’ll have a chat with him and see what he’s saying.

“He’ll come in and I’d say he’ll have his own plan, so I’m not sure what will happen now, to be honest.” He then adds: “I think it’s a good opportunity for everyone.

“He’ll be coming in to see everyone, not for the first time but personally for the first time so it could be a good opportunity.”

Remarkably, Ferguson is not Brighton’s only impressive Irish youngster.

James Furlong and Killian Cahill are beginning to make their mark for the Seagulls’ U23 side, with former Bray Wanderers youngster Andrew Moran also making his mark for the club’s underage side.

While Moran has missed out on this latest Ireland U21 squad, Ferguson noted his teammate’s talent – and admits that Brighton is a good place for Irish youngsters to prosper.

“Andy’s doing very well for himself as well,” he explains. “To be fair, it’s a good place for us because there’s a lot of Irish and we’ve been over there a while now.

“We’re settled in and Andy and I have a good relationship with each other, so it’s good.”

Not only has Ferguson impressed as a player at Brighton, he has also been able to deal and cope with the pressure surrounding his talent, with his father Barry helping him in that regard.

“He [Barry] was good with me growing up, he wouldn’t put too much pressure on me, saying [that] you have to do this or that,” he adds. “If I wanted anything or needed to chat to him he’d be there but I wouldn’t say there is that much pressure.

“I don’t think anyone really expects anything from a young kid playing in that game, if you do it, it’s more of a bonus.”

And having thrived off that, Ferguson is now living his childhood dream, but he wants more.

“That’s all you think about growing up, imagine playing in the Premier League, imagine being in that lifestyle, that different type of world,” he explains. “I feel like I have always wanted to do it and now I am here I want to push on and keep doing it.”

But for now, Ferguson will be eyeing some international history with Crawford’s Ireland U21s.

With a two-legged win against Israel in their upcoming U21 European Championship play-off, Crawford’s side will become the first Ireland U21 side to qualify for a major tournament.

And while the task facing the young Boys in Green is not expected to be easy, Ferguson is hopeful that he and his teammates can rise to the challenge.

“I feel like everyone is in a good place at the minute,” he explains. “Everyone has been playing with their clubs, so everyone is going to be sharp coming into the camp.

“I feel like we’ve a good chance of coming into the game to try to get a win. We’ll do our best and I think we have a good chance.”