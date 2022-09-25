Evan Ferguson explains what it is like playing with Aaron Connolly after scoring his first U21 goal

Evan Ferguson was impressed with Aaron Connolly’s performance.

Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson admitted that it was “goo” to play alongside Aaron Connolly at last, in the aftermath of Ireland’s 1-1 draw against Israel on Friday evening.

Ferguson and Connolly led the line for Ireland, with the pair causing no end of issues for the Israeli defence at Tallaght Stadium.

However, the result now means that the Boys in Green have it all to do on Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv, but they are going there with confidence that they can get the job done.

“I feel like we have got the relationship from training in the past…”

Speaking after the game on Friday evening, Ferguson revealed how impressed he was with his striking partner Connolly.

While both players are under contract at the same club, the pair never played with one another in a competitive game prior to Friday’s tie at Tallaght Stadium.

“It was good [playing with Aaron],” he explained when speaking after Friday’s game. “I feel like we have got the relationship from training in the past, so it is good to play with him.

“I would have been in training with him before so I know the areas he likes to be in and the areas he likes to go into.”

In the game, Ferguson scored his first Ireland U21 goal with a glancing header from a Tyreik Wright corner-kick routine.

“I feel like it was a good game,” he adds. “I feel like we were the better team at times. Coming in at half-time it is obviously not good conceding, but we took positives from it.

WHAT A LEAP Evan Ferguson heads home Tyreik's Wrights's corner to level things up in Tallaght#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWBhOi pic.twitter.com/CvT7gtNFPm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

“We knew that if we kept on the same we could push on and get the winner. I just try my best every game and get as many goals as I can. This is the first goal and hopefully there will be more to come.”

“I think everyone is here for the same reason, to get into those finals…”

While there will be a sense of regret that Ireland missed an opportunity to take a lead to Tel Aviv, there will be a confidence amongst the Irish U21s – with Ferguson stressing that there is ‘nothing to fear’.

“I feel we have got a lot of positives from that game and we obviously know what they are like now, so I don’t think we have anything to fear,” he explains.

“[Qualification] would mean a lot for all of us. I think everyone is here for the same reason, to get into those finals. It would be an unbelievable achievement if we did.”

