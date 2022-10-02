Erling Haaland confesses about Roy Keane’s infamous tackle on his dad

Erling Haaland has been speaking about ‘that’ tackle.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has claimed that he has never spoken to his father about the 2001 Manchester Derby – and Roy Keane’s brutal challenge.

In the 2001 instalment of the Manchester Derby, Keane was given his marching orders for a sickening lunge on Alf-Inge Haaland.

And while the tackle did not directly bring an end to Alf-Inge’s career, the impact and controversy of the tackle is still being spoken about.

However, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Manchester Derby between Man City and Man United, Erling has claimed that he has not spoken to his father about the tackle before.

He then played down the incident, as Keane reportedly retaliated for a previous incident between the pair.

“I haven’t spoken to my father about this game, but I know he will be in the stands watching,” Haaland explained speaking ahead of Sunday’s game.

“It means so much to all of the supporters – and as a fan I know that. We want to make them proud on Sunday.

“We know it is going to be a tough game, but I am excited to play in this derby. It’s another game, but I also know that derby games are so much more intense.

“These games mean everything to the fans. It is the first time I have played in the Manchester derby after watching so many on TV with my father and I cannot wait.

“It will be a special moment for me.”

While there is likely to be plenty of noise surrounding the tackle, and fall-out of it – Haaland has a job to do.

After a rip-roaring start to his Premier League career, Haaland will be looking to add to his impressive goal tally against Man United.

And should he do that, he is likely to etch his name into Manchester City folklore at this early stage of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

