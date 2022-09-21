Erling Haaland set for Aviva Stadium showdown as FAI line up November friendlies

An exciting prospect.

The FAI are set to finalise their friendly opponents for the November international window, due to take place just before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With Stephen Kenny’s Ireland missing out on qualification for the tournament, the Boys in Green do at least have an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

And as they get set for that campaign, they are expected to face Erling Haaland and Norway in an Aviva Stadium showdown in November.

A blockbuster friendly in store for Ireland.

That is according to a report in the Irish Daily Mail, who claim that the game is scheduled to take place on either November 16 or November 17th.

However, the same report states that it may be in doubt, if Ireland were to be paired with the Norwegians in their Euro 2024 qualifying group next month.

Saying that, if Ireland were not to be paired with Norway in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, the tie is expected to attract a bumper crowd to the Aviva Stadium.

So far this season, Haaland has been the leading marksman – scoring 14 goals in just 11 games for Pep Guardiola’s side. While his goals have yet to propel City to the top of the Premier League, the Sky Blues are beginning to flex their muscle.

Prior to the international break, City ran out 3-0 winners against Wolves, with Ireland international Nathan Collins being dismissed for a rash red card offence.

✨⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️✨@ErlingHaaland became the first player in #PL history to score in each of his first four away matches pic.twitter.com/4DXojf6d1s — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2022

And should the friendly be scheduled against Norway, it would take place before a planned friendly against Malta a few days later. The Times of Malta are reporting that Ireland will take on their side on the road.

A date suggested for that game would be the 19th of November, as Kenny and Ireland will be looking to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the 2023 calendar year.

