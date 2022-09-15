Erik ten Hag hails Man United duo following Europa League win away to Sheriff

A win on the road for Man United.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag hailed the returning Cristiano Ronaldo to his starting XI, as the Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners away to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Ronaldo scored from the spot after Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for United, as they banished the memory of their opening night loss at home to Real Sociedad.

And speaking after the game, the newly-appointed United boss hailed Ronaldo’s goalscoring performance.

“Ronaldo needed that goal,” he told MUTV after the game. “Many times he came close in the season so far, but he wanted that so much.

“We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.”

On the performance of Sancho, the United boss then added: “I’m really pleased [for Jadon Sancho]. Another goal, and he already scored many goals in his pre-season, and I think he has three in this season.

“He’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him, because he has so many skills.

“Bring him onto the pitch when he has that belief, and he can improve even more.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in win.

Heading into the game off the back of a disappointing opening night loss to Real Sociedad, United started well in Moldova, and took an early lead through Jadon Sancho.

After being left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming Nations League games this month, the United winger slotted home with the aid of the post following a ball played into his path by Christian Eriksen.

⛔️ Away day clean sheet. A team effort from back to front 👊#MUFC || #UEL pic.twitter.com/h8JwnfrwwZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2022

United then ensured that they would leave Chisinau with all three points in the 39th minute, with Ronaldo finding the back of the net with his penalty.

Diogo Dalot was adjudged to have been felled according to the referee, with Ronaldo scoring for the Red Devils upon his return to the starting XI.

The win now sets United up nicely ahead of their next Europa League group game against Neil Lennon‘s Omonia.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Man United