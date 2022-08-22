Erik ten Hag eases Man United fear after slow start

The pressure is on at Old Trafford.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has eased fears that he will be unable to turn the Red Devils’ fortunes around after a desperately poor start to the season at Old Trafford.

So far, United have lost their opening two league games of the season.

The first defeat was a demoralising 2-1 home loss against Brighton, before they were then dismantled by a far hungrier and superior Brentford in west London.

Losing 4-0 against the Bees, United caved in after a dismal start to the game, with David de Gea’s early error costing them dearly.

However, in a sit-down interview with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, Ten Hag has leaped to his defence, claiming that he is confident that the tide will turn in Manchester.

“It’s clear that we didn’t have the start we expected,” he said.

“We have to fight for that, as I expect and demand from my team. We have to go a long, long road together and if we do that I am convinced that we will be there.

🗣 “I’m convinced that it will happen.” Erik ten Hag says he is certain that he will be able to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around following a winless start to the new Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/wDobJhTR8S — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

“I am convinced it will happen.”

Man United’s tough start.

After an encouraging pre-season, Ten Hag’s side came into the 2022/23 Premier League season high on confidence, but a poor start to the season has put that promising start to life under their new boss into the abyss.

However, a win at home to Liverpool on Monday evening would go some way to lifting the mood at Old Trafford.

Recently, United have signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, with the five-time Champions League winner hoping that he can help bring the good times back to United.

Kick-off on Monday evening is at 8pm, and the game will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event.

