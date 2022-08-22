Erik ten Hag drops F-bomb in post-match interview after Liverpool win

Erik ten Hag was delighted with his side.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dropped an F-bomb during his post-match interview in the wake of the Red Devils’ stunning 2-1 home win against Liverpool on Monday evening.

United hunted in packs from the start, and forced a number of uncharacteristic errors from Liverpool at Old Trafford.

That pressure proved to be telling, as they scored twice against a once imperious looking Liverpool defensive line that had no answer to United’s pace and power up front.

“They can play f***ing good football…”

Clearly pleased with his side against their bitter rivals, Ten Hag subsequently dropped an F-bomb to explain his delight with his side’s performance at the Theatre of Dreams.

“We can talk about tactical [tactics], but it is all about attitude on the pitch,” he said after the game. “You see when we bring the attitude on the pitch..

Erik ten Hag is so happy with Man United's first win he swears during his post-match interview 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/eECpBMzGOL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

“There was communication, a fighting spirit. There was especially team[work], and you can see what they can achieve because they can play f***ing good football.”

United took a first-half lead through Jadon Sancho, before Marcus Rashford doubled their advantage minutes into the second-half. While there was a hint of offside about the goal, it was a deserving goal all the same.

Mo Salah ended up scoring a late consolation for Liverpool, but it was a fully-deserved win for the hosts against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

IT'S TWO! 💥 Marcus Rashford finishes off a clinical Manchester United counter-attack after a VAR check deems him onside! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1CecemhHZd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

“It means a lot,” Sancho said on Sky Sports after the game. “Our first two games didn’t go so well and had it turn it around today. Last week hurt a lot and we knew we had to bounce back and tonight we showed the fans what we can do.”

He then added: “It means a lot to all of us, you can see how the fans are reacting. We got the three points but on to the next one.

“We just have to produce like today in every single game. Happy we got the three points and we move on.”

