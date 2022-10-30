Erik ten Hag shuts down latest Cristiano Ronaldo question

A defiant response.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has shut down yet another question regarding Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent exile away from the club’s first-team squad.

Last week, Ronaldo was banished from the Red Devils’ matchday squad after refusing to come on during their morale-boosting Premier League win at home to Spurs.

In doing so, Ronaldo was left out of United’s matchday squad for their Premier League showdown against Chelsea.

However, the Portuguese icon eventually returned to the United first-team squad for their Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol – and scored.

“I gave enough explanations about it from the why. We are happy that he is there…”

In that period, Ten Hag has been forced to bat away several questions regarding the future of his main man, with the latest coming before United’s Premier League game against West Ham.

When asked if Ronaldo had apologised to him and/or his teammates following his refusal to come on against Spurs, Ten Hag said: “I’ve said enough about it.

“I gave enough explanations about it from the why [sic]. We are happy that he is there.

“He is an important squad player. He is our goalscorer, and yesterday [v Sheriff on Thursday] he scored a goal so I am really happy with that.

“Goalscorers, they need the confidence that they get [from scoring]. Hopefully he can be even more important and I am sure that he can do that.”

Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Thursday night, United were in total control as they saw off Sheriff at Old Trafford as they ran out easy 3-0 winners.

But for Ronaldo, the game was significant as he netted his first goal upon his return to the fold under Ten Hag.

After missing a slew of earlier chances in the game, Ronaldo slammed home a rebounded effort to wrap up their comprehensive win.

