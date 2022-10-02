Erik ten Hag explains surprising Cristiano Ronaldo omission in Man City defeat

A day to forget for Man United.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has explained the surprising reason why he opted not to call upon the services of Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench in his side’s dismal Manchester derby loss to Manchester City.

Losing 6-3, the Red Devils were well beaten by a vastly superior opponent, and they could have lost the game by more on a different day.

However, rather than calling upon Ronaldo during the game, Ten Hag opted to leave the Portuguese forward on the bench, explaining that it was ‘out of respect’ for his career.

“I wouldn’t bring him in because out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career…”

Ten Hag made the comments after the game when speaking to Sky Sports, as the dust began to settle on a dismal afternoon for his side.

“And the other thing was the advantage I could bring Anthony Martial, he needs the minutes but I don’t want to point it out like that.”

While the end result was kinder on the eye after a demoralising first-half showing, it was a sobering day at the office for the Red Devils against a side they hope to challenge in the not too distant future.

“When you don’t believe on the pitch, you can’t win games,” Ten Hag added. “It’s quite simple, it’s a lack of belief. That is unacceptable. We get undisciplined at following rules and you get hammered, that’s happened.

“For me it was a surprise. We were not on the front foot, we were not brave on the ball and there were spaces to play but we were not brave enough.

“In this moment I can’t think about positives. We let our fans down, we let ourselves down and we’re hugely disappointed.”

Next up for United is an away tie against Neil Lennon’s Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League, before they then take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

