Erik ten Hag explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s early season omission at Man United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has claimed that he was forced to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for most of the early weeks of his tenure due to the forward being ‘undercooked’.

Ronaldo’s omission from the Red Devils’ starting XI has been the subject of much discussion during the early part of Ten Hag’s tenure so far.

And despite Ronaldo playing over an hour against Everton on Sunday night, the United boss has been forced to continually bat away questions on his future at the club.

“It was definitely the case [that he was undercooked]…”

Speaking ahead of United’s Europa League tie at home to Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night, Ten Hag has claimed that he left Ronaldo out of his starting XI – due to the forward missing vast swathes of his first pre-season in charge of the club.

“I want to support him as good as possible,” Ten Hag explained.

“So we have a certain demand on players, what we expect from him in certain positions on the pitch and what I do is I want to get the best player.

“He is getting in better shape now, I am happy with that, he can contribute more to the squad and I’m sure he will do.

“In the start, it was definitely the case (that he was undercooked) and it’s proven once again no one can miss pre-season because of the after-effects.”

While Ten Hag’s latest comments will come as a fresh boost to Ronaldo, the Portuguese icon’s cause at the club is likely to be aided even more so by the loss of Anthony Martial to injury.

Martial was forced off early in United’s win away to Everton, with Ronaldo coming on in his place.

United come into Thursday’s game knowing that a win is likely to seal their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League. They return to Premier League action on Sunday against Newcastle United. Kick-off is at 2pm.

