Eiran Cashin: Ireland’s U21 starlet aiming for the stars after coming through ‘mad’ year at Derby

Eiran Cashin impressed in a difficult season for Derby County.

Despite enjoying a breakthrough season last term with Derby County, Eiran Cashin often found himself in a state of flux with the Rams during his debut campaign.

For much of the season, Derby’s on-field performances were dogged by off-field distractions, with hefty point deductions ultimately ensuring their relegation to League One.

But a new owner and manager has allowed an air of stability to descend on Pride Park once more – and it is something that is not lost on the Ireland U21 international.

“It’s nice to turn on the TV and not find out that we are losing points…”

Derby have recently been bought over by local businessman, and supporter David Clowes – as fears mounted during the early weeks of June that Derby County would be no more.

But the Rams were saved, despite the ‘mad’ year experienced by those at the club.

“It’s nice to turn on the telly and not find out that we are losing points and getting fined and all sorts,” he explains at a press conference at FAI HQ. “It’s a bit of a relief.

“It’s good to finally get a new owner in and get everything sorted and get players, and have a bit of sustainability at the club. Now it’s just looking to get back into the Championship.”

Throughout the 2021/22 Championship campaign, Derby were docked a combined total of 21 points – leaving them on 34 points and in 23rd place in the table. If there were no points deductions, Derby would have comfortably stayed up in the Championship

Wayne Rooney's Derby County are relegated from the Championship after a brave fight following their 21-point reduction for financial difficulties 💔 pic.twitter.com/vgxbmSuUuo — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 18, 2022

“It was a mad year, that’s the right way of putting it,” he adds. “It seemed like every time you turned the TV on, there was something else going on with Derby.

“But I think looking back now it’s all sorted, it’s only going to help us as a club and me as a player as well.

“Going through something like that, something strange and something so tough. I know how much it affected Derby fans and the community around Derby.

“Going through that and coming out the other side, I think makes you more resilient. When we were going out on the pitch, we were representing the whole city.

“The way we came together that season, it was crazy really, how much it brought everyone together even though how tough it got.”

“Sometimes we would go in the door not knowing if we’d have a job…”

For Derby’s supporters, the 2021/22 season saw them faced with the grave possibility that their club may cease to exist at any moment.

But having come through that as a club with a united front, Cashin believes that he has managed to come on as a player and character since the events of last season.

“Sometimes we would go in the door not knowing if we’d have a job,” he adds.

“It was as simple as that sometimes. We weren’t sure what was going to happen.

“When you go through that, it is tough, and I feel like obviously the manager, staff and fans, we all stuck together, which I think made it a lot easier.

“It makes you a lot more resilient. It made me appreciate really what we have. Obviously going forward, hopefully, we will not deal with anything like that again.”

“That’s the goal, to try and get into the senior set-up…”

After building up that resilience, Cashin now has his sights set on an Ireland senior call-up after playing alongside a number of senior internationals at club level.

Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane and even David McGoldrick have all been involved under Stephen Kenny at some stage. And now, Cashin is looking to lean off their experience at club and potentially international level.

“That’s the goal, to try and get into the senior set-up,” he says. “I get on with Knighty and Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick really well.

“Creating those bonds and relationships with them off the pitch as well as on the pitch is going to help me personally. That’s something looking forward that hopefully I can achieve.”

A potential senior call-up would also be a big moment for the 20-year-old, having worked under Wayne Rooney last season at Pride Park.

“It’s still surreal when I look back at it,” he reflects on working with Rooney. “But to be honest he was a nice guy, a good coach.

“Obviously he is now on a different challenge and we’ve got our own challenge that we are looking at. But he is a great guy and the stuff he has done in football speaks for itself.”

“I’m willing to fight with anyone. It doesn’t really matter who it is…”

However, Cashin will be able to put his club matters to one side this week, as he meets up with the Ireland U21s as they chase their shot at international history.

On Friday night, Jim Crawford’s side host Israel in the first leg of their two-legged play-off for the European Championship.

The game is expected to be a real physical battle in both legs. However, that is something that the 20-year-old is well used to in League One.

“We know that Israel are a good team and we know they’ll be physical,” he explains.

“We’ll do a lot of analysis and I’m sure the coaching staff already have done the analysis. But they’ll be passing that on to us, so we know what we’re coming up against.

"There's a chance of making history, that's how we see it." – Ireland U21 defender Eiran Cashin says the squad are feeling excited rather than under pressure ahead of Friday's Euro2023 play-off | Live on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer pic.twitter.com/rvhEvH3Rgr — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 20, 2022

“But yeah, of course. I’m willing to fight with anyone. It doesn’t really matter who it is. I’ll give it a good shot.

“I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, it’ll be a good test and one that we’ll win.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, Eiran Cashin, ireland u21, Kenny's Kids