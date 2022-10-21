Eddie Howe hits back at controversy over Newcastle’s mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia

Eddie Howe has hit back at critics aimed his club’s way.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has hit back at critics aimed in his club’s direction after a mid-season trip to Saudi Arabia was organised.

Last season, Howe’s side went to the Arabic state for warm weather training during the Premier League winter break, and their trip appeared to yield some reward in a results sense.

Having done so last year, Howe is set to replicate that again – despite the negativity that is surrounding the trip.

Eddie Howe: “We’ve made a football decision…”

Speaking ahead of the Toon Army’s visit to North London this weekend for a game against Spurs, Howe defended his club’s actions.

“We’ve made a football decision,” he stressed. “We’ve looked at the World Cup break, what’s the best thing for the team.

🗣 "Our decision to go there, and the benefit it had for the team and the results on our return were really good." Eddie Howe on the club returning to Saudi Arabia during the Premier League break pic.twitter.com/wcnQLnBUp3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 21, 2022

“The best thing for the team, I believe, is to take the team away like you would in pre-season, away from distractions, a chance to really train the group, enhance the team spirit with hopefully some good weather, so that’s what we’ve done.

“We’ve made it from a purely footballing backdrop.”

Upon taking over the reins as Newcastle United boss, Howe steered the club away from danger of relegation to the Championship, and also established them as the form team in the league after a busy transfer window in January.

“When you look back to last year, our decision to go there and the benefit it had for the team and the results on our return were really good, so we got a few positive connotations from that,” the former Bournemouth boss then explained.

He then added: “The team spirit off the back of that trip was very, very good.

“Obviously we have that positive experience to fall back on and it’s helped with our decision this time.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Eddie Howe, newcastle united