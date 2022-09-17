Dundee United fans disrupt Rangers’ Ibrox tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The Dundee United fans disrupted Ibrox’s minute’s silence.

Dundee United supporters were heard disrupting Ibrox’s latest minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth, ahead of their league game against Rangers in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Rangers carried out their first tribute to the Queen before their Champions League tie against Napoli, and it passed without any event.

However, in their first league game since the Queen’s passing, Ibrox’s minute’s silence for the Queen was disrupted by chants from the away end.

As per multiple videos shared on social media, Dundee United supporters were heard singing and booing during the moment’s silence – despite a frosty response from the home supporters in Ibrox.

Those chants and boos come in the wake of an SPFL issued statement earlier this this week, thanking their clubs for ‘organising’ marks of respect for Queen Elizabeth.

Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal. Full details 👇 — SPFL (@spfl) September 12, 2022

“Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal,” a statement released earlier this week read.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dundee united, ibrox