Drogheda United teenager completes French second-tier switch

An exciting move.

Drogheda United teenager Killian Cailloce has completed a move to French second-tier outfit SM Caen, after a recent stint playing underage in the League of Ireland.

Cailloce, 16, became Drogheda’s youngest ever senior player earlier this season, playing in the Boynesider’s March encounter against Sligo Rovers.

In the meantime, the talented forward has been heavily involved with the club’s U19 side in recent months, having emerged from the club’s underage National League section.

Killian Cailloce.

In a statement, Drogheda United confirmed the teenager’s departure, and wished him well for the future.

“Drogheda United can confirm that forward Killian Cailloce has completed a move to French Ligue 2 side SM Caen,” it read. “The 16-year-old first joined the academy in 2020 at U15 level before progressing to U17 and U19 level in 2021.

Drogheda United can confirm that forward Killian Cailloce has completed a move to French Ligue 2 side @SMCaen Aged 16, Killian is the youngest player to feature for the club in the LOI. 🔗 https://t.co/929oXjgqGm 🟣🔵 Best of luck Killian, from all at DUFC 👏 pic.twitter.com/qgIzL9ulnv — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) June 8, 2022

“Killian has been a regular for our U19 side this season while also being involved with the first team squad. He made his first senior appearance in a pre-season friendly against Derry City before making his league debut off the bench against Sligo Rovers in March.

“Killian is the youngest player to ever feature for Drogheda in the League of Ireland and his move to Stade Malherbe Caen makes him the first Drogheda player to sign for a French club. All at Drogheda United wish Killian the best in his move to France.”

In departing the Drogs, Cailloce follows an increasing trend of Irish teenagers trying their luck in Europe with the onset of new transfer regulations imposed on Irish players as a result of Brexit.

He is likely to link up with the French club’s underage teams before trying to make his first-team breakthrough.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: drogheda united, Kenny's Kids, Killian Cailloce, LOI Premier Division, SM CAEN