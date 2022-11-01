Djurgardens v Shamrock Rovers: Team news & TV details for Europa Conference League tie

Djurgardens v Shamrock Rovers: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa Conference League group game between Djurgardens and Shamrock Rovers this week.

The League of Ireland champions qualified for European group stage football after securing two wins over the summer in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

However, they have yet to pick up a win in their Europa Conference League group stage campaign, drawing twice and losing three times. As a result, they will not play in the knockout stages of the competition after Christmas.

Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including the kick-off time, TV details and team news.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Swedish side Djurgardens in their sixth and final Europa Conference League group stage game of the campaign.

In their most recent outing in Europe, the Hoops drew to Gent, drawing 1-1 at Tallaght Stadium. The stalemate saw them score for the first time in the Europa Conference League group stages.

And while they may be disappointed that they were unable to win on home soil against their Belgian opposition, they will be hoping that they can build on their positive performance against them.

But now the Hoops take on Djurgardens in the return fixture of their group showdown, after drawing the first tie 0-0 in Dublin.

At the time of writing, Djurgardens are second in the Swedish top-flight, six points behind league leaders Hacken.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

For Shamrock Rovers, they will be acutely aware of the reward that comes with recording any positive result in the Europa Conference League group stage this season.

In the Europa Conference League group stages, a win guarantees a club a minimum sum of €500,000, with a draw seeing a club earn €166,000.

However, Rovers have struggled in Europa Conference League action over the last few weeks. Most recently, the Hoops claimed a €166,000 reward for their draw against Gent at Tallaght Stadium.

But they head into Thursday’s game in the knowledge that their hopes of qualification to the next stage of the competition are over, having claimed just two point from their five group stage games thus far.

How can I watch Djurgardens v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player will be showing the tie this coming Thursday. The game kicks off at 5.45pm from the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, with coverage set to get underway at 5.30pm.

Also, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport as part of their Europa Conference League coverage.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

