Didi Hamann issues Liverpool with Arsenal warning after Rangers win

A comfortable win for Liverpool.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann claimed that his former side will have learned ‘nothing’, despite their comprehensive 2-0 win against Rangers.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah sealed the deal for the Reds, although both goals came from set-pieces against their Scottish foes.

However, Liverpool’s general performance was an impressive one as they overran the Gers with ease throughout the contest.

Didi Hamann on Liverpool: “Rangers looked like they didn’t want to attack and were happy to to leave it at 1-0…”

Despite their dominance, and encouraging performance, Hamann cast doubt on the Reds’ performance ahead of some important games in the coming weeks

“Rangers looked like they didn’t want to attack and were happy to to leave it at 1-0,” Hamann said while on punditry duties for RTE.

“Maybe they needed to take a bit more risk but the changes certainly gave them a bit of presence and they showed some intent going forward..

“The other questions, of course they do remain. Because, you know, they were far superior to Rangers today.

“But in the last 10/15 minutes, Alisson had to make two or three very good saves. Tsimikas had to make one clearance off the line as well where there’s a player on the back post to score into an open goal.

“I don’t think we learned anything. Obviously, they have a huge game coming up against Arsenal on Sunday. They have to be more clinical at both ends.

“You can’t have 24 shots on target, with the chances they had in the first half and only score two goals.

“If they play against better teams going forward, as they will do on Sunday, I’d be very interested to see how they go because as I said, I don’t think we learned an awful lot.”

Liverpool’s return to form.

Next up for Liverpool in the Premier League, they will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

While the Gunners have been in good form, Liverpool will be confident ahead of their visit to London as they take on Mikel Arteta’s side.

After that, the Reds take on Rangers in their return Champions League fixture next week at Ibrox. They then take on Man City a few day’s later back at Anfield

