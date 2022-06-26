Derry City teenager to complete move to Premier League giants Liverpool

A big move.

Derry City teenager Trent Kone-Doherty is set to confirm his move to Premier League giants Liverpool at the end of the month.

Recently, Kone-Doherty was linked with a move to Anfield as per a report in the Irish Independent, and it now seems as if a deal has been completed between the two clubs.

While also impressing for Derry City at underage level, the Ireland U16 and U17 international has also featured on the bench on occasion for the Candytsripes earlier this season in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“Playing with the U17s then was really good. I just need to keep working..”

Earlier this week, the Derry Journal confirmed that a deal was close to completion, with a Liverpool-based publication then adding on the news on Sunday morning.

A fee of £150,000 has been suggested as the fee to bring Kone-Doherty to Merseyside, with the teenager eligible to make the move to another club within the UK.

Ireland underage winger Trent Kone-Doherty (15) poses with a Liverpool jersey ahead of his £150,000 switch from Derry City 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 [@thisisanfield] pic.twitter.com/4fs1K4Nsc8 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) June 26, 2022

Earlier this year, the winger spoke of his international ambitions when speaking to the FAI’s in-house media channels, prior to his Liverpool switch being confirmed.

“I’m quite a direct player,” he said. “My two strengths would be my one v one ability and my pace.

“My proper [Ireland] debut was against Malta, in Malta. And I scored as well, so it was amazing. To celebrate with my team was amazing.

“Playing with the U17s then was really good. I just need to keep working. I want to keep playing well and hopefully make my debut for the first-team one day.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derry city, Trent Kone Doherty