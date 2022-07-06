Derry City and Sligo Rovers streaming details confirmed ahead of European ties

The important streaming details ahead of the games.

Both Derry City and Sligo Rovers return to European action this week in the Europa Conference League, as the pair look to embark on deep runs in continental action.

The Candystripes face Latvian side Riga FC, while Sligo Rovers take on Welsh team Bala Town in Europe’s third-tier competition.

With big financial prizes on offer for the winners of the ties, both clubs will be hopeful that they can go far in the competition. However, before they can think of that they must get through their opening round ties.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the games, and where you can watch them.

Derry City v Riga FC.

Derry City host Riga FC in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Candystripes are due to kick-off the game at 7.45pm on Foyleside.

The game will also be aired live on LOI TV, with Derry City confirming streaming details for the game on Wednesday morning.

The return leg in Riga will also be aired online. You can read full details on how to purchase a stream for the game here.

Sligo Rovers v Bala Town.

On the other hand, Sligo Rovers visit Welsh side Bala Town in the Conference League opener, as they look to right the wrongs of a dismal European campaign in 2021.

The Bit O’ Red were dumped out of Europe by Icelandic side FH last term, but their upcoming European tie gives them a real opportunity to get through a round this year.

Playing the first leg in Oswestry, Sligo kick-off their European campaign at 7.45pm on Thursday evening. The game will be available to view via a stream on Bala Town’s website, which can be accessed here.

A stream for the second-leg at the Showgrounds can be accessed on LOI TV.

