Derry City star reveals why League One move was ‘too good’ to turn down

A blow for the Candystripes.

Derry City captain and central defender Eoin Toal has revealed why he departed the Candystripes to join forces with League One giants Bolton Wanderers.

Toal, 23, has been on the radar of Bolton for quite a while this summer, and Ian Evatt’s side have finally landed their key defensive target from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

And speaking today after penning his deal with the League One side, Toal confirmed why he could not turn down their move for his services.

“Bolton is a massive club and I think it was just too big of a club for me to turn down..”

“It’s brilliant. I know it’s been on the cards for a few weeks and I’m glad it’s done now and I’m really looking forward to it,” Toal said when speaking to Bolton’s club site. “I’ve been at Derry for five or six seasons and really enjoyed it.

“I built up a lot of good relationships with Derry, a lot of good people there. I can’t thank them enough for letting this go through. It’s a club I’ll always have time for and I’ll always be supporter of that club.

📰 Eoin Toal has today completed a transfer to Bolton Wanderers. The 23-year old made 155 appearances for City, scoring six times. Higgins: “On behalf of Derry City I want to put on record our thanks to Eoin for his service to the club”https://t.co/wd7NeUeH3Y pic.twitter.com/BhrlluJeWh — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) July 20, 2022

“But I’m looking forward to this opportunity now with Bolton Wanderers. Bolton is a massive club and I think it was just too big of a club for me to turn down and it’s a very good opportunity for me to showcase myself over here in England.

“I’ve seen a lot of players and a few of my friends who have come over to League One and done really well and I don’t see why I can’t do that.”

Eoin Toal.

A former Northern Ireland U21 international, Toal has been captain of City under the stewardship of current boss Ruaidhri Higgins, and has established himself as one of the most highly-rated players in the League of Ireland.

Previously with Armagh City, Toal made over 150 appearances for Derry since 2017, and has most recently represented the Candystripes in the Europa Conference League.

