Derby boss reveals what it would take to sell Jason Knight

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior has stressed that it would take a ‘massive offer’ for Jason Knight to prised away from Pride Park this season.

Knight, 21, has been the subject of transfer scrutiny this summer, with Burnley, Werder Bremen and now Birmingham City all linked with a move for the Dubliner.

Last season, Knight played a key role for the Rams in their ultimately unsuccessful survival push in the Championship, as he maintained his position in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad.

However, he remains in League One for the time being, and has already impressed in the third-tier of English football.

But speaking ahead of Derby’s away tie against Charlton Athletic, Rosenior stressed that it would take a huge bid for the Rams to part ways with their versatile youngster.

“The first thing I would say about Jason Knight is I absolutely love him, the club love him, and for him to leave this football club, it’s going to have to take a massive offer,” Rosenior said when speaking to Birmingham Live.

He then said: “He’s a huge part of my plans, and that goes for all of the young players here that anyone might be interested in – if you want our players, you are going to have to pay maximum price, and that’s the way it’s going to have to continue.

“There’s been no offers. There’s been nothing from club to club, so in terms of speculation, I can’t stop speculation from the media.

“But from my point of view, what’s not in question is Jason’s dedication. He loves this club, and he showed that in his performance on Saturday. And I hope he can stay here as long as possible.”

While the future may be uncertain for Knight, he has shown little sign of allowing that to impact his performances this season.

On the opening day of the League One season, Knight starred from an unfamiliar right-back position, with his Ireland international teammate Conor Hourihane scoring in the win.

