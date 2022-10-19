Derby boss eases Jason Knight’s injury fears

A relief.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has eased fears surrounding the fitness of Jason Knight, after he was forcibly withdrawn from the Rams’ EFL Trophy loss to Man City’s U23s last night.

Knight was picked to start by the former Rotherham United manager, but was unable to feature beyond the half-hour mark as Derby crashed out of the competition.

Hobbling off with a knee injury, fears grew that the Ireland international was set to be ruled out for an extended period of time ahead of next month’s international window.

“He has a sore knee but we will see how he is…”

But his club boss Warne was quick to ease those fears, suggesting that he did not think that Knight was injured at all following the incident.

“I don’t think Knighty is injured,” the Derby boss is quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph.

“He has a sore knee but we will see how he is. Him, Sibs and Birdy was always the intention to give them 30 minutes.

“We had two young ones come on up front to give us energy. We tried to use it as a training day really because we don’t want to carry any fatigue into Friday.

“I am disappointed we lost, but I understand why.”

Jason Knight.

With Knight’s knock not being as bad initially feared, he will be hopeful that he will be fit in time for Derby’s vital League One clash against Ipswich Town on Friday evening.

At the time of writing, Derby are ten points behind the Tractor Boys in the table after their indifferent start to the season.

However, they have won three of their last four league games – with their sole defeat coming against Port Vale at Pride Park.

Also playing on Tuesday evening against Man City’s U23 side were Eiran Cashin, David McGoldrick and James Collins.

