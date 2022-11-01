Dele Alli’s Turkish stint reaches low as Besiktas boss hits out

A bad start to life in Turkey.

Exiled England international Dele Alli has reached a new low in his career with Besiktas in Turkey, in the wake of his recent move on loan to the club from Everton.

Last season, Alli played a bit-part role for the Toffees in their successful quest to ensure their Premier League safety.

That was after he brought an end to his unhappy ending at Spurs, but his fortunes have yet to significantly turn in a forward direction.

“He is below expectations in terms of efficiency…”

And over the weekend, his nightmare continued as his Besiktas boss took aim at the player for being ‘below expectations’ at the club since his arrival.

Manager Şenol Güneş led his side to a 5-2 win against bottom-placed side Umraniye on Saturday, but that did not stop him from making a pointed dig at the on-loan Everton midfielder.

“I couldn’t affect the players [yet], now I can easily touch them, but we haven’t touched Dele Alli yet,” he said.

“Let’s not discuss Dele Alli as a player, but he is below expectations in terms of efficiency.”

Since joining Besiktas on loan from Everton, Alli has started seven times for the Turkish giants – and has scored one goal in that time.

However, he has yet to play a full 90 minute game since joining the club who are in fourth place in the league table.

Dele Alli.

But for Alli, he will be hoping that he can at least find his groove again in Turkey after a number of difficult years in the Premier League with Spurs.

As a result of his recent struggles, Alli has struggled to find any sort of consistency or form which has led to his international exile in the recent past.

It remains unclear whether or not he has a future at Everton when he does return from Turkey.

