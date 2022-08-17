MK Dons boss hails Dawson Devoy after his League One bow

He made his League One debut on Tuesday evening.

Ireland U21 international Dawson Devoy made his League One debut for MK Dons on Tuesday evening, as they secured their first league win of the 2022/23 season.

Devoy joined the Dons from League of Ireland side Bohemians this summer, joining the club alongside fellow Ireland U21 internationals Conor Grant and Darragh Burns.

And after making his first appearance for his new club last week in the Carabao Cup, Devoy went on to make his league debut for Liam Manning’s side.

“He did really well there, and he is going to play a part this season…”

Speaking after Devoy’s late cameo against Port Vale on Tuesday night, the MK Dons boss heaped praise on the former Bohs youngster at Stadium:MK.

“I’m sure that it was a proud moment for him,” Manning said when speaking to the media after MK Dons’ 2-1 home win against Port Vale.

“I am sure that it is a moment that he will remember fondly. Dawson is a very good footballer and has a really good footballing brain.

“I think that little experiences like that, and against Sutton when he played [in the Carabao Cup]..

“He did really well there, and he is going to play a part this season. That’s the challenge for everybody when you do step onto the pitch. Can you have an impact and can you contribute to the team? Dawson did that again [last night].”

While Devoy’s early promise is encouraging for MK Dons, it also comes at an exciting time for Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 set-up.

Next month, Crawford’s young guns have a shot at international history, as they look to qualify for their first ever major tournament at the age grade.

However, they must overcome Israel in a two-legged affair in order to do so, with the first-leg due to take place at Tallaght Stadium next month.

