Ireland U21 star tipped to become a ‘great player’ after playing with ex-Chelsea star

MK Dons boss Liam Manning has backed Ireland U21 international Dawson Devoy to become a ‘great player’ at the club, following his recent move from Bohemians.

Devoy penned a ‘long-term‘ deal with the Dons during the summer transfer window, and has caught the eye on occasion for the League One strugglers.

Recently, Devoy was issued with a red card during MK Dons’ loss away to Shrewsbury Town – but Manning admits that he has been impressed with his new signing.

Following his red card, Devoy was suspended for three games. However, he is expected to return to the Dons’ starting XI on Tuesday night against Charlton Athletic.

“It has been a great learning experience for him in terms of the discipline you need in League One, and to be consistently available for selection,” Manning said, as quoted by the MK Citizen.

“He’s learned bundles in the first few months here, and he will be a great player here in time. Now it’s about fine-tuning and understanding how he can impose himself on games for long periods.” At the League One club, Devoy has been able to learn his trade alongside former Chelsea youngster Josh McEachran. While at the Blues, the player played in the Champions League and Premier League. He has also amassed considerable experience in the English Football League since leaving Chelsea.

“He’s got someone terrific in Josh McEachran to learn from, but he has to bring his strengths and run a game,” Manning added. “That’s a quality he has, he can dictate a game in those central areas.

“He has been working hard in training and in the gym, he got some good minutes in against Walsall and we’re glad to have him back available for selection.”

Recently, Devoy was involved with the Ireland U21s during their devastating penalty shootout defeat to Israel in the European Championship play-off.

However, he will be unable to make amends for that in the next campaign as he no longer qualifies to play at the age-grade due to his age.

