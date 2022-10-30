David Moyes backs Ireland U21 star to become senior international

A promising talent.

Now former Ireland U21 midfielder Conor Coventry has been backed to become a senior international with Stephen Kenny’s side by his club boss David Moyes.

Coventry, 22, is no longer eligible to play for Jim Crawford’s side at U21 international level – but it now looks like he will make his Ireland senior breakthrough sooner rather than later.

During the most recent U21 European Championship qualification campaign, the London-born midfielder played a key role for Ireland, and underlined his senior ambitions with some excellent performances throughout.

Speaking ahead of West Ham’s Premier League showdown against Man United on Sunday afternoon, Moyes heaped praise on his midfield star.

In doing so, Moyes likened Coventry’s talents to those of Josh Cullen, who is starring with Championship high-flyers Burnley.

“Conor is a good player and it has been difficult to get him some minutes,” Moyes explained.

“He’s had plenty of chances to leave but we wanted him to stay. He is such a good lad and a good trainer. He is a great competitor. We had Josh Cullen who is very similar. He went to Anderlecht and is now at Burnley, playing for the full Republic team.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Conor followed the same path. He is doing great and we like him a lot.”

Earlier this season, Coventry made his Premier League bow with West Ham during their opening day defeat to Man City at the London Stadium.

And while he impressed in his brief cameo against Pep Guardiola’s side, chances have been few and far between for Coventry in the Premier League since then.

However, he has made an imprint on West Ham’s starting XI in the Europa Conference League in the meantime.

